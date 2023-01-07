Former Philadelphia City Commissioner awarded Presidential Citizens Medal

The Presidential Citizens Medal is awarded to those who 'performed exemplary deeds of service.'

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday commemorated two years since the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol -- the day he's called "one of the darkest periods of our nation's history" -- as he seeks to elevate the law enforcement and election officials that held firm against the most serious effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power in American history.

President Joe Biden speaks in the White House on Jan. 6, 2023, during a ceremony to mark the 2nd anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and to award Presidential Citizens Medals. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Biden is spending the solemn anniversary awarding the Presidential Citizens Medal to more than a dozen individuals -- including law enforcement officers who were injured defending the Capitol, a Capitol Police officer who died the day after rioters stormed the building, officers who died by suicide after defending the Capitol, and election workers who rejected efforts by former President Donald Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

At the White House event, Biden said that two years ago, "our democracy was attacked" and "all of it was fueled by lies about the 2020 election."

Those in the room being honored, Biden said, "embody the best before, during and after January the 6, 2021."

"History will remember your names. They'll remember your courage. They'll remember your bravery. They'll remember your extraordinary commitment to your fellow Americans," the president added.

One of those people was Al Schmidt.

Schmidt is the former Philadelphia City Commissioner who was in charge of the vote in 2020.

Biden recognized his commitment to counting every ballot under intense pressure.

"Like so many other local election workers in 2020 he was harassed and threatened as he did his job faithfully. He did not bend. He did not bow. He did not yield to the political threats and pressure," said Biden.

But Schmidt's job isn't done.

The Republican is heading to Harrisburg to serve as the Secretary of the Commonwealth, an appointment the president acknowledge as well.

"He's so trusted by both political parties that the new democratic Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro appointed him as Pennsylvania's Secretary of State," said Biden.

CNN contributed to this report.

