Driver crashes and overturns in Wynnefield Heights, flees in another car: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of a car that overturned in Wynnefield Heights.

According to police, the driver lost control and crashed at the intersection of City Avenue and Presidential Boulevard around 2 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses told police that the driver managed to escape from the vehicle and then got into another car.

It's not clear if the driver was hurt or if anyone else sustained injuries.
