City leaders seek solutions amid rash of shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The numbers are startling: 203 people were shot in Philadelphia this month alone.That means nearly nine people are getting shot every day in the city.The coverage of seemingly constant shootings can be overwhelming, and may even promote a sense of hopelessness."We're talking about a very small percentage of folks who are committing these crimes, and when you think about it that way you realize that it is not insurmountable," said George Mosee, director of Philadephia Anti-drug, Anti-violence Network.We asked what can one person do? His response: in essence, be a neighbor."Find ways to engage young people and others who really don't have anything to do other than to get into mischief," said Mosee.Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the results of the Kensington Initiative on Monday, a joint effort from federal and local agencies broke up three drug rings, netted 20 guns, and more than 23,000 doses of fentanyl."These arrests helped prevent five additional shootings," said AG Josh Shapiro.We asked Commissioner Danielle Outlaw about the pervasive gun violence issue. She says the force is focusing their efforts on areas experiencing high crime."It's intentional, it's thoughtful, it's strategic, were using data and intelligence but for the lay person and how that translates to the community they can expect to see more of us out here in the areas most impacted by violent crime," said Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.Non-profits, elected officials and law enforcement agree it will only be solved with a holistic approach and that gun crimes must be deterred also by strong prosecution.