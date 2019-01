The city of Wilmington has agreed to pay $50,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit with a Muslim school.The lawsuit was filed after students of that school were asked to leave a city pool because of what they were wearing.In June, the 5 and 6-year-old girls were in the pool with headscarves, T-shirts and leggings.The city does not admit wrongdoing but has promised to revise policies and train staff.------