Philadelphia to enforce lost and stolen gun law

City to enforce lost and stolen gun law

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you live in Philadelphia and fail to report a lost or stolen gun you will now be subject to prosecution.

District Attorney Larry Krasner was joined by activists, lawmakers and the police commissioner Wednesday to announce the enforcement of long-ignored city code.

The Lost or Stolen Firearm Law has been on the books for nearly a decade but has never been enforced by the Philadelphia DA's office.

Krasner says too many times legal gun owners illegally sell their guns, then falsely claim they were lost or stolen when those guns are then used in crimes

"Really? Did you tell your insurance company? No. Did you tell the police? No. But that's your story. Yup. And they've been getting away with it," he said.

Krasner says those who fail to call 911within 24 hours of having their gun lost or stolen can face a fine of up to $2,000.

Repeat offenders can face jail time.

