Philadelphia to file lawsuit against Commonwealth for rights to enact its own gun laws

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City officials said they want to take action to stem the tide of gun violence in Philadelphia.Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia City Council are expected to announce a lawsuit Wednesday to allow lawmakers to enact stricter gun laws within city limits.Numbers released by the city show shooting incidents are up 57% over 2019 and the number of shooting victims is up 47%.This year's homicide rate in the city has surpassed the entirety of 2019 and it's only October.On Wednesday, city officials will stand with residents whose lives have been impacted by gun violence to announce legal action against the Commonwealth.Their position is that the Pennsylvania General Assembly refuses to enact sensible gun safety laws and limits local government's ability to enforce policies they say have been shown to save lives.On Tuesday, local leaders met with Philadelphia's district attorney to discuss the violence and how to stop it."This thing is personal for all of us. And so we need to do more. I don't think any one of us has the answer, if we did we would put it out here. But collectively is where we have to make a difference," said Councilmember Cindy BassIt is unclear if Mayor Kenney will be attending the event in person as he has been quarantining for the last two weeks after being exposed to a positive COVID case.Kenney has tested negative so far and said he is awaiting the results of what he hopes is his final test.