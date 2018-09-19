City worker stabbed in North Philadelphia

Police say a city worker is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia.Investigators say the 53-year-old supervisor, with the CLIP program, was taking pictures of a lot in the 3000 block of Mutter Street.Just before 8 a.m., police say the suspect stabbed the victim from behind.The 53-year-old man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.Police do have surveillance video of the attack.The CLIP program sends crews to local neighborhoods to make sure certain areas are kept clean.------