City worker stabbed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a city worker is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia.

Investigators say the 53-year-old supervisor, with the CLIP program, was taking pictures of a lot in the 3000 block of Mutter Street.

Just before 8 a.m., police say the suspect stabbed the victim from behind.

The 53-year-old man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do have surveillance video of the attack.

The CLIP program sends crews to local neighborhoods to make sure certain areas are kept clean.

