P. J. Clarke's serves up Thanksgiving meals for those dining out in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Peter Abraldes of South Philadelphia is grateful his friends came to visit for Thanksgiving!

"I don't know how to cook and I want a decent meal," Abraldes says.

He's not alone.

The National Restaurant Association says 57% of consumers plan to dine at a restaurant for their main holiday meal.

The kitchen at P.J. Clarke's in Washington Square is ready.

"We've been prepping for a week now just getting ready for this meal," says culinary director, Taylor Weldon.

The kitchen is preparing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner in addition to their regular menu items.

"We are getting ahead of the turkey stock and the gravy, that's a three-day process so we start that on Monday for today," Weldon says. "And getting the birds ready to go in the oven and making sure everything is seasoned and brined so it can be roasted for Thanksgiving."

P.J. Clarke's has twice as many reservations for the Thanksgiving holiday. With 400 parties expected, that means extra staff working on the holiday!

"We are really lucky to have truly amazing human beings that work for us," says general manager, Tim Killeen. "So when we have a guest and community that want to take part here, they rally around it."