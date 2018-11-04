Classes canceled at Emmaus High School due to flooding

Classes canceled at Emmaus High School due to flooding.

EMMAUS, Pa. (WPVI) --
A high school in Lehigh County has canceled classes for tomorrow because of flooding.

Video shows the flooding inside Emmaus High School.

Friday night's storm caused the storm drains on Macungie Avenue to become clogged with leaves and debris and, as a result, water flooded the lower level of the school.

The main office, some classrooms, the cafeteria, gym and weight room were damaged.

The first and second floors of the school are okay.

