Military base worker leaked secret government documents, new report claims

Em Nguyen has more on the alleged leaker of sensitive government documents.

NEW YORK -- A new report says it knows who is responsible for the massive leak of U.S. government secrets that left White House officials scrambling to contain and get to the bottom of it.

The new Washington Post report alleges the leak came from a young man who worked on a military base.

The bombshell report describes how he allegedly posted the sensitive national security documents to an online group of acquaintances united by their love of guns and God.

The Washington Post says the alleged leaker joined this online group searching for companionship amid the pandemic.

The report claims the apparent leaker had been posting the files weekly since last year.

According to the Washington Post, the alleged leaker is in his 20s and worked on a military base.

The Post reports he "shared several documents a week, beginning late last year" with a group of about two dozen people on Discord, an online chatroom popular with gamers.

"I don't think there was goal nor some sort of accomplishment that he was looking for with sharing these documents," a chatroom member said.

A member of the chatroom says the man called America's intelligence community "a sinister force that sought to suppress its citizens and keep them in the dark."

The Washington Post says it spoke to a friend of the alleged leaker and agreed not to name or show the young man.

"He had disagreed with several occasions such as Waco and Ruby Ridge, and thought that the government was overreaching in several aspects," the friend told the Washington Post.

The report did not name the alleged leaker and ABC News has not verified the report.

In a statement, Discord said it is cooperating with law enforcement as the Justice Department opens a criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is trying to contain the fallout from the leak, which included dozens of apparently-classified Pentagon documents, exposing top-secret intelligence.

The files suggest potential problems for Ukraine, including a dire shortage of air-defense missiles.

The head of Ukrainian military intelligence says he's spoken to his U.S. counterparts about the leak, he blames Russia for the leak.

But the friend of the alleged leaker disputes that.

"He is not a Russian operative. He's not a Ukrainian operative. I'll go as far as to say he's not even on the east side of the world," the friend said. "He's a young charismatic man who loved nature, God, who loved shooting guns and racing cars."

U.S. officials are likely to face more questions when they travel to Germany next week when representatives of more than 50 nations gather to coordinate weapons and aid support for Ukraine.