Clay Studio Valentine's Date Night

We all know the scene from "Ghost" when Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore have that quintessential romantic moment making pottery. For Valentine's Day, you can now recreate that moment.Scoop up your loved one, and head to The Clay Studio in Old City. Instructors will guide you through pottery-making under candlelight, champagne and light fare for their Valentine's Day package.139 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106