Clay Studio Valentine's Date Night

By Bethany Owings
We all know the scene from "Ghost" when Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore have that quintessential romantic moment making pottery. For Valentine's Day, you can now recreate that moment.

Scoop up your loved one, and head to The Clay Studio in Old City. Instructors will guide you through pottery-making under candlelight, champagne and light fare for their Valentine's Day package.

The Clay Studio | Facebook
139 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
