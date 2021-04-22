Delaware school custodians help rescue man who fell into creek: 'Help me, help me'

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two school custodians in Claymont, Delaware are being hailed as heroes after their quick response Thursday morning.It all started around 10:30 a.m. when they heard cries for help near Maple Lane Elementary School."To be honest with you, I couldn't believe what I was hearing. And that's when I went into the woods and investigate a little bit. I'm saying, 'Where are you?' You know, 'What do you need?' And there'd be a moment of silence and then some more, 'Help me, help me,'" recalled custodian Patrick Marvel.Marvel says he was getting the playground ready for the kids for recess when he heard the screams.He went to the woods to investigate and brought fellow custodian Joe O'Donnell along with him to find the source of the distress.That's when they found an elderly man in the creek, partially submerged, cold and scared."He was laying down here and his back was against one of these rocks. So, I went down there and I kind of held him up so his head wouldn't go into the water because he was afraid he was going under," said O'Donnell.The man was submerged to about his waist. He told the custodians he lived up the road and that he fell down.Marvel and O'Donnell called 911 and stayed with the man until police and fire came to rescue him and bring him to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.These custodians don't consider themselves heroes, they're just glad they heard the cries for help.