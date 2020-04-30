Heavy winds fuel massive fire in Clayton, New Jersey

CLAYTON, New Jersey -- Heavy winds fueled a massive fire in Gloucester County, New Jersey on Thursday.

The call came in around 2 p.m. for a fire at a single-family home located on Garwood Boulevard.

Video obtained by Action News shows the home engulfed in flames.

The winds hampered firefighter's efforts to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
