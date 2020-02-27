Cleanup of massive illegal dumping site to get underway in Trenton

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Federal and local officials gathered on Thursday to announce the cleanup of a massive illegal dumping site in Trenton, New Jersey along the Assunpink Creek.

Volunteers spent some time getting the work started at the site located at 3 Amtico Square.

Evidence gathered from the site will be used to prosecute those responsible for the illegal dumping at the former industrial and warehouse location.

Commissioner Catherine McCabe from the EPA joined Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora to make the announcement about the clean-up.

The mayor even showed off his skateboarding skills.

The hope is to restore the site for recreational purposes, possibly a skateboarding park
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trentontrashdumping
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plans to open safe injection site in Philly on hold: Sources
4 children hurt in day care crash
'No advance notice': Council members surprised by safe injection site plans
NJ parent arrested after assaulting school bus driver: Police
Photos show bullet-riddled SUV involved in Manayunk murder
Troubleshooters investigating big name roofing company
Child with autism denied communion at church, family says
Show More
Leap year sisters meet leap year doctor who delivered them
Dow drops nearly 1,200 points amid coronavirus fears
Fmr. pastor jailed for teen sex assault accused in murder-for-hire plot
Stolen hearse with body inside found after police chase
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
More TOP STORIES News