Clerk shot in head after argument inside West Kensington corner store, police say

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A store clerk is in "extremely critical condition" after a man shot him in the head at point-blank range following an argument, according to Philadelphia police.

Lead investigators said the man shot the victim, 54, just before 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Vargas Mini Market, which is located at East Cambria St. and Kip St. in the city's West Kensington section.

Witnesses told police it stemmed from an earlier argument that occurred 15 minutes prior to the shooting. Police said the shooter came back to kill.

Clear surveillance video shows the shooter walk into the store, fire a shot at the victim, and then run behind the counter and fired a second shot at point-blank range, according to police.

Investigators said the victim was unresponsive and rushed to Temple University Hospital for emergency surgery.

The victim lives above the store, but police said he doesn't own the business.

East detectives are working to track down the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiagun violenceshootingsurveillance videoguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen driving recklessly caused deadly crash on I-76: Police
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Missing Pa. boy who took parents' minivan spotted in Va.
AccuWeather: Sunny and Milder Today, Rain Friday
Murphy extends public health emergency for 30 days
Fire tears through NE Philly apartment building
Free Printable Mother's Day Card and Poster by 6abc!
Show More
Temple students getting creative with at-home graduations
ER nurse serving meals to community in free time
Man dies after shooting outside Acme in Northern Liberties
888 more COVID-19 cases in Pa., 94 new deaths
Local twins start 3 Dollar Challenge for COVID-19 relief
More TOP STORIES News