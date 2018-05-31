Clerk throws lottery machine to stop Delco robbery suspects

Surveillance video from inside a Citgo gas station in Eddystone, Delaware County shows a clerk fighting for his life after he was shot by one of two suspects attempting to rob the store."He's a trooper. He put up a fight for his life," said Eddystone Borough Police Lt. Joseph Peretti. "I am sure he was fearful and wasn't sure if he was going to die or not."Police said just before 8:30 a.m. Monday the two suspects wearing construction uniforms entered the gas station located at 1398 Industrial Highway.They came around the corner of the employee enclosure and pointed the gun at the clerk, demanding cash.The store had just opened and the clerk tried to explain he didn't have any money to give them.Police say that's when one suspect fired once, hitting the 54-year-old man in the hand."As he goes towards them, the victim, then he's struck once in the back of the head with the firearm," said Peretti.Then, the clerk put up quite a fight. He unplugged the lottery machine and threw it at the suspects who fled the store and made their escape emptyhanded.Bhagwant Bhetti, the store's owner, said in six years since its opening there has never been a robbery. He's glad his employee is OK."He's OK. He called 911. He said, 'I am feeling good and my fingers move,'" Bhetti said. "Lucky, that bullet didn't hit that hard. He's very lucky."Still photos show the blood from the gunshot wound, as well as the suspects wearing the construction uniforms."They both have fluorescent green helmets on with the safety ear protection that comes down and they're both carrying backpacks," Peretti said.Police are now looking into whether at least one of the suspects was involved in another gas station robbery in the area.Investigators said they also recovered a shell casing they are now analyzing.If you can identify those uniforms or know the suspects, contact Eddystone Borough Police.------