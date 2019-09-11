Clerk used photographic memory to steal credit card numbers, go on shopping spree

Police in Tokyo arrested a part-time shopping mall clerk for using customer credit card number he memorized to buy items on the internet.Authorities said 34-year-old Yusuke Taniguchi used his photographic memory to steal more than 1,300 credit card numbers.They found a notebook he allegedly used to write the numbers down.He is accused of using those numbers to make internet purchases since March of last year.Police busted him after he ordered expensive bags worth about $2,600 that he intended to sell at a pawn shop.He had the packages sent to his home.