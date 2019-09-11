Clerk used photographic memory to steal credit card numbers, go on shopping spree

Police in Tokyo arrested a part-time shopping mall clerk for using customer credit card number he memorized to buy items on the internet.

Authorities said 34-year-old Yusuke Taniguchi used his photographic memory to steal more than 1,300 credit card numbers.

They found a notebook he allegedly used to write the numbers down.

He is accused of using those numbers to make internet purchases since March of last year.

Police busted him after he ordered expensive bags worth about $2,600 that he intended to sell at a pawn shop.

He had the packages sent to his home.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Woman killed in shooting likely an innocent bystander
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
9/11 victims honored during ceremony in Old City
Teachers' union calling for asbestos, lead removal in all Philly schools
Acting Philly police commissioner apologizes for racially insensitive t-shirt
Spotted lanternflies spotted in Center City
Fmr. Abington teacher sentenced for inappropriate relationship with student
Show More
AccuWeather: Hot and humid today, a storm this evening
Iconic Melrose Diner reopens in South Philly after fire
Police charge naked man in NE Philadelphia car vandalism
Deaf woman berated at drive-thru for not using speaker to order
Adopted! Best buds Waffles and Hemingway find forever home
More TOP STORIES News