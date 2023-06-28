2 firefighters rescued from boat stranded in New Jersey's Passaic River

First responders were lifted out of the water during an active rescue on the Clifton side of the Passaic River on Wednesday.

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- First responders were lifted out of the water during an active rescue on the Passaic River in Clifton, New Jersey on Wednesday.

Witnesses said that contractors were out on the Dundee Dam clearing trees when a person fell from a boat and into the river.

As fire crews attempted to rescue the contractor, a fire boat flipped over in the water and stranded two firefighters.

Video captured the moment a rescue worker repelled down roughly 50 to 60 feet from a New Jersey State Police helicopter via a rope to lift the two firefighters from the boat.

The rescuer was able to lift both of the first responders one-by-one and take them safely onto land.

Other first responders could also be seen along the banks of the river aiding in the rescue.

No further details have been revealed so far.

