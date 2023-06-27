Cloak and Wand is an immersive shopping experience for witches and wizards!

Customers can adopt their own magic creature and the store is adorned with moving portraits and witchy decor that make the shopper feel like they're in a fantasy land.

LAHASKA, Pa. -- The Cloak and Wand in Peddler's Village is a unique and immersive shopping experience for witches, wizards, and self-proclaimed nerds.

Customers can adopt their own magic creature, explore the dark arts, and have their wand choose them.

There's even a potion bar with more than 64 flavors including a sorting potion that will place you in your house.

67 Peddlers Village, Lahaska, PA 18931