Close Call: Man rescued from tracks as train nears

It was a very close call in Australia.

The last second rescue was captured on video.

A man rushed to help a person who had fallen on the tracks.

He was able to pull the man to safety moments before an oncoming train pulled up to the station.

The rail company released the video as a reminder for people to pay attention while they are on the platforms.

