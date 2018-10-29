U.S. & WORLD

CNN President: Suspicious package mailed to Atlanta office

Pipe bomb suspect set for Florida court appearance. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on October 29, 2018.

MIAMI --
CNN President Jeff Zucker says another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday at an Atlanta post office.

Zucker announced that there is no imminent danger to the CNN Center.

Atlanta Police have confirmed they responded to a suspicious package at a post office Monday morning.

He says all mail to CNN has been screened offsite since last week, when a series of package bombs began appearing around the country. One of those bombs was mailed to CNN offices in New York.

An initial hearing is set for Monday afternoon in Florida federal court for 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who faces five federal charges. Sayoc was arrested Friday in Florida after investigators said they linked him to the packages through fingerprint and DNA evidence.

Suspect Cesar Sayoc detained in Florida in connection with possible explosive devices as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on October 26, 2018.


