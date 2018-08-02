Coach remembers teen killed in North Philadelphia rec center shooting

Teen killed in rec center shooting remembered. John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on August 2, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A neighborhood coach is remembering a teenager shot and killed outside a North Philadelphia recreation center following a basketball game.

Community organizer Terry Starks says he knew Quasier Burley since he was 5 or 6 years old.

"My heart just dropped because I immediately thought of his family. We are tightknit. I thought of his grandmother and his father," Starks said.

Starks mentors young people trying to steer them away from violence.

He has been recognized for his efforts to teach job readiness skills and using sports. Burley was a member of a community basketball team that Starks coaches.

"We took them around the city. We played other neighborhoods for peace. When you're good at basketball, you want to keep going," Starks said.

With no organized game scheduled for Wednesday night, Starks thinks Burley and a friend found a pickup game.

"It was just a heated basketball game, that's what I'm hearing. The fact these kids have so much aggression, sometimes games go too far," Starks said.

Police believe after the game was over, residual anger fueled someone to shoot Burley outside the Cambria Rec Center along the 2900 block of North 12th Street around 8 p.m.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he later died.

Police say there were about 15 to 20 people in the area at the time of the shooting.

The investigation continues.
