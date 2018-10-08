U.S. & WORLD

Coaches face gun charges after fight at youth football game

EMBED </>More Videos

Coaches arrested after high school football fight. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 8, 2018.

ROCKFORD, Ill. --
Two Illinois youth football coaches are facing felony charges after police say a fight broke out between coaches and parents following a game and one coach displayed a gun.

Forty-three-year-old Terrance Morris and 39-year-old Devorah Clark, both of Indiana, were being held Sunday in the Winnebago County Jail.

Police say Morris and Clark are coaches for the Calumet City Thunderbolts. The team played the Rockford Renegades Saturday afternoon in Rockford.

A fight started after the game between Calumet City coaches and Rockford coaches and parents, and one parent hit a coach. Police say Morris displayed a firearm, sending people running. No shots were fired.

Morris is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and mob action. Clark is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, mob action, obstructing identification and resisting arrest.

It's unclear whether Morris or Clark has an attorney.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfootballguns
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after $1.4 million sale
SpaceX rocket carrying satellite takes off successfully
Police: Limo in crash that killed 20 went through stop sign
Taylor Swift breaks political silence, backs Tennessee Dems
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Police: Limo in crash that killed 20 went through stop sign
Body found in lot believed to be homeless man known to residents
71 dogs found living in filthy conditions in Lehigh Valley
Firefighters continue to battle Allentown warehouse inferno
Taylor Swift breaks political silence, backs Tennessee Dems
String of burglaries prompts warning in Abington, Lower Moreland
6 children diagnosed with rare 'polio-like' illness
Ramp reopens after tractor-trailer breaks axle on I-76
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Humid Today
Eagles have no time to dwell on 23-21 loss to Vikings
Jury selection begins in deadly Delaware prison riot
Bear hunt begins Monday in New Jersey
SpaceX rocket carrying satellite takes off successfully
More News