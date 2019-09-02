Coast Guard: More than 30 'in distress' on boat off southern California coast

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard says it has launched a major rescue operation to help dozens of people "in distress" off the coast of southern California.

The boat was reportedly on fire, according to KABC-TV.

More than 30 people on board a 75-foot boat near Santa Cruz Island were in need of assistance, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles division of the United State Coast Guard.



One tweet said some crew members had been rescued, and rescuers were working to evacuate the remaining passengers.

At least one crew member had minor injuries. There was no word on the status of the others on board the boat.

Santa Cruz Island is off the coast of Santa Barbara.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
