Coast Guard: More than 30 'in distress' on boat off southern California coast

The boat was reportedly on fire, according to KABC-TV.
More than 30 people on board a 75-foot boat near Santa Cruz Island were in need of assistance, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles division of the United State Coast Guard.
BREAKING NEWS: The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island. More details will be available later as this operation continues.— USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019
One tweet said some crew members had been rescued, and rescuers were working to evacuate the remaining passengers.
At least one crew member had minor injuries. There was no word on the status of the others on board the boat.
Santa Cruz Island is off the coast of Santa Barbara.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.