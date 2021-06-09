flash flooding

Chester County residents cleanup after flash floods tear through region

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Residents cleanup after flash floods tear through region

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A hot and humid Wednesday added more insult to injury for many Coatesville, Chester County residents cleaning up after Tuesday's severe weather.

"They shut the power off. They shut the gas off. Nothing is on right now, said homeowner Marisela Tovar.

Tovar returned home, like many, to clean and assess the damage following the storm that left cars and homes like hers underwater.

"This is the first time it has flooded this bad," she said.

Her neighbors are also in a similar predicament.

"We lost everything, like everything," said Diana Zavala.

SEE ALSO: Flooding: Roadways blocked off, child rescued from stuck vehicle in Delco
EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters lifted a child to safety after a car became stuck in the floodwaters in Delaware County.



Zavala captured the moment the flooded water seeped into her home.

Her husband can also be seen desperately swimming out to the storm drain before making the difficult decision to evacuate with their young children.

American Red Cross officials said they've assisted more than 30 families on the street affected by the flooding.

EMBED More News Videos

Storms caused the Brandywine Creek to flood in Chester and Delaware counties.



Evidence of flooding was also visible in neighboring West Caln Township.

Just off Lincoln Highway and Route 340, a tunnel that hours earlier seemed too treacherous to pass transformed into a muddy mess.

"The mud is really deep," said passerby Vince Whitehall.

In Downingtown, the rush of water came as fast as it went. The area was mostly dried out by midday.

"Everybody that was working last night said that this is basically like one of the worst that they saw," explained Dowingtown Park Supervisor Alexis Law.

Action News caught up with Law as she worked to pressure wash debris off a veteran's monument.

Like many, she too is hoping a potential round two packs less of a punch.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychester countyfloodingweatherstorm damageflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLASH FLOODING
Trooper rescues family stranded in floodwaters
Flood victim given days to move out of apartment with missing floor
Delco officials work to assess damage from Ida
President Biden approves Gov. Wolf's major disaster declaration
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News