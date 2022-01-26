shooting

Police investigate shooting in Coatesville, Pa.; 1 person injured

By
COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

The shooting was reported at about 10 a.m. when police were called to 18 North 8th Avenue.

When police arrived, they found one person with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Paoli Hospital.

The identify of the victim or the details surrounding the shooting are not yet know.

