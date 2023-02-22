House fire leaves 1 dead in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was killed Tuesday night in a fire in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.

The fire began at about 9 p.m. in the 500 block of South 57th Street.

According to officials, flames were showing from the roof of a two-story home.

A person was reportedly trapped on the second floor, officials said.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, but officials said a woman in her 70s was killed in the blaze.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire and how the victim died.