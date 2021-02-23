Pregnant teen injured in double shooting in Philadelphia; 47 shots fired: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10365286" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a store employee was shot during a robbery attempt in the city's Roxborough section on Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a pregnant teenager was among two injured after a gunman fired dozens of bullets onto a vehicle in West Philadelphia. It's one of the multiple shooting incidents under investigation Tuesday night.It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 5300 block of Haverford Avenue.Police say the gunman fire 47 shots while a 17-year-old female and a 20-year-old man were inside a Honda Accord.Police say the teen, who is one-month pregnant, was shot in the leg. She is expected to survive. The man is currently listed in critical condition after being shot in the back.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the bullet-riddled Honda Accord was struck at least 20 times.Around 5:23 p.m., a Boost Mobile employee was shot on the 6100 block of Ridge Avenue in the city's Roxborough section.Police say the two suspects were attempting to rob the Boost Mobile when one of them shot the 29-year-old male employee in the leg. He is currently hospitalized in stable condition.The suspects were able to get away. Police say it's unclear if anything was taken from the business.Around 3:19 p.m., police say a young girl and another man were shot on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street in the city's Cobbs Creek section.Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot one time in the left side of her head. She was rushed to an area hospital where she's currently listed in critical condition.A 20-year-old man was also shot in the head, police said. He is currently listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.