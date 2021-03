EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over double shooting in Cobbs Creek on Feb. 23, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old girl who was shot on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section last month has died, police said.Police said Embaba Menegesteabe was shot one time in the left side of her head on February 23 at about 3:20 p.m. She was rushed to an area hospital where she died Tuesday.A 20-year-old man was also shot in the head, police said. He has since been discharged from the hospital.No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.