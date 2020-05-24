Coronavirus: Pennsylvanians experience first days of temporary cocktails to-go

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This was the first weekend that people in Pennsylvania could take advantage of cocktails to-go. It's the latest move to bring business back to struggling bars and restaurants.
After a long week, during a pandemic, a lot of people look forward to one thing.
"I want to have a nice drink and lay down," said Laurie Lindsey.
Now it's a lot easier to get that drink.
"The restaurant industry needed some sort of a push," said Winne Clowry, owner of Winnie's in Manayunk.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill Thursday that temporarily allows businesses to sell mixed drinks and cocktails to-go.
It's just the news they needed to hear at Booker's in West Philadelphia. They started making preparations immediately.
"We basically got our labels and we're trying to figure out what sizes to go with and the price point," said Saba Tedla, owner of Booker's.
Cocktails for curbside pickup have to be mixed on the premise. The size can be between four and 64 ounces.
There's no limit on how many a person can buy, but containers and lids do have to be sealed.
You can't open the drink at the bar or restaurant, and there's no cocktail delivery in Pennsylvania. You have to pick it up.
The order applies to businesses that have lost at least a quarter of their sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Alcohol is 30 to 40 percent of our revenue so if it helps 15 to 20 percent, that's a great upside," said Tedla.
