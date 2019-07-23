Cold air funnel clouds spotted in New Jersey, Delaware

Justin Carvelli spotted this cold air funnel cloud in Pennsville, NJ on July 23, 2019.

Shannon Abbott captured this cold air funnel cloud in New Castle, Delaware on July 23, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA -- Residents across New Jersey and Delaware are capturing images of cold air funnel clouds on Tuesday night.Action News viewer Miranda captured video of a cold air funnel over Delaware.Justin Carvelli captured this image in Pennsville, New Jersey.According to the National Weather Service, cold air funnels form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold.The funnels are most common in the fall and spring when the sun is able to heat up the lower levels of the atmosphere, causing convection to bubble up and form showers, but temperatures around 15,000 to 20,000 feet above the ground are quite cold.Cold air funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions they can touch down and cause EF-0 level tornado damage.The NWS says cold funnel clouds along the Delaware Valley are not expected to reach the ground.