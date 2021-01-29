Sinking temperatures in Philly don't stop runners, landscapers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You could really feel the sinking temperatures along the Schuylkill River on Friday morning.Lauren Kratz and Melanie McConnell of Fairmount both used the same word to describe the weather: "Cold."It was their New Year's resolutions that forced the pair out walking in the morning along the river, despite the cold and the numbing wind."It hurts," McConnell said."We got pushed around a corner and back on the drive a little bit," Kratz added.While there were no crowds along the river, they weren't alone.Temperatures have sunk and are steadying into a cold stretch, but still Aris Saxena of University City was out for a run."I didn't realize how cold it was until I stepped outside. It looked sunny. It looked good, and I didn't realize how windy it was," said Saxena.Landscapers plugged away. For them, the silver lining of the weather is fewer people and more space to work.Plus, Marc Hoffman of All Seasons Landscaping said they can harness the wind for a little help.Near City Hall, the flags were dancing.It was a day for a glacial wait at the bus stop, and a quick pace on the walk to work.No layer was spared for commuters."It's cold out here y'all. It is cold," said Elaine Taylor of Southwest Philadelphia. "If you don't have to be out here, don't be out here, stay in the house. I'm only out here because I have to work. If I didn't have to work, I wouldn't be out here."And as usual, when we tell the tale of chilly temps, we find folks who give this bitter cold a warm welcome."I love the cold," said Shareef Dillard of Center City."It's cold, it's supposed to be. It's January, so I don't really mind it. You just bundle up for it, that's all," said Gary Hanna of Tacony, who was sporting some dapper earmuffs."I don't mind the cold, but I do mind the snow so I'm OK with it, as long as it's not snowing," Sheila Fleet of Mount Airy said.Shiela Fleet might not like to hear this - there could be snow coming by the end of the weekend.