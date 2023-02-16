Colin Farrell gets distracted by candy bar during Oscar Luncheon interview

LOS ANGELES -- In the middle of his Oscar Luncheon interview, alongside his "The Banshees of Inisherin" co-star Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell tried to discretely slip a Twix candy bar into his jacket pocket. The action did not go unnoticed and George Pennacchio joked, "Thank goodness you took a piece of candy!" Farrell explained, "The Twix was being coy. Its label was faced the other way, staring at me the whole interview." He then asked Gleeson if he wanted a Snickers. Gleeson declined, but like a true friend, noted that "there's two bars in a Twix, so that's one each."

The friends were doing interviews together poolside at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills after the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon. Farrell is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Gleeson for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. On Gleeson, Farrell told On the Red Carpet, "there is very little manufactured on my part from working with him."

Their friendship off-screen is very different from that of their characters. In the film, two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. It's about heartbreak, destruction and shocking consequences. All the characters have their struggles and secrets.

Both Farrell and Gleeson are first-time Oscar nominees and reflected on the gratitude. Gleeson said, "This particular time between the nominations and whatever happens is such a glorious time."

Both have strong competitors in their respective award categories with Farrell referring to them as "just the loveliest bunch of fellas."

The cast includes Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan and directed by Martin McDonagh, who are all Oscar nominees. The film has a total of nine nominations. "The Banshees of Inisherin," from Searchlight Pictures, is streaming now on Hulu.