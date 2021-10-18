Colin Powell, 1st Black US Secretary of State, dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications

According to a statement on his official Facebook page posted Monday morning, Powell died of complications from COVID-19.
He was fully vaccinated.
"We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," the Powell family said on Facebook.
Powell was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.
But his reputation also suffered a painful setback when, in 2003, Powell went before the U.N. Security Council and made the case for U.S. war against Iraq. He cited faulty information claiming Saddam Hussein had secretly stashed away weapons of mass destruction.
After the announcement of Powell's death Monday, former President George W. Bush released a statement. Powell was secretary of state during Bush's administration.
"Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell. He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam. Many Presidents relied on General Powell's counsel and experience. He was National Security Adviser under President Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton, and Secretary of State during my Administration. He was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom - twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.