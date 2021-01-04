Sports

NCAA to play all 67 March Madness games in Indiana in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The NCAA announced Monday that this year's 67 men's basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana.

Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium as well as at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Championship weekend is still scheduled for April 3 and April 5. Preliminary round dates have not yet been determined.

Ball State, Butler, Indiana, IUPUI, Purdue and the Horizon League will co-host the tournament and NCAA officials say most games will be played in Indianapolis. The NCAA also will partner with a local health provider to administer COVID-19 testing for players, coaches, school administratofs and officials.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will continue to distribute all 67 games of the tournament across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV and their digital platforms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsindianacollege basketballncaacoronavirusmarch madness
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some Pa. businesses closed due to COVID restrictions can now reopen
FBI: Nashville bomber sent material to 'acquaintances'
Pederson defends decision to bench Hurts in Eagles' loss
Police search for suspect after man found shot in head in Philadelphia
New year means new laws for tri-state area
1 dead, 44 staffers at CA hospital test positive for COVID-19
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' him votes
Show More
Fauci: Vaccinations are increasing in a 'glimmer of hope'
What to know about Tuesday's Senate runoff election in Georgia
UK judge refuses extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy today and Tuesday, sunny Wednesday
Washington beats Eagles 20-14, captures NFC East title
More TOP STORIES News