Wrong-way driver fatally strikes college student in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a college student dead on Monday night.

It happened at 8th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Police confirm a driver traveling the wrong way on 8th Street struck a college student who was crossing the street.

The victim died at an area hospital.

Police are still searching for the driver.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
