Residents evacuated after apartment fire in Collingswood, New Jersey

Residents evacuated after apartment fire in Camden County

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Camden County, New Jersey on Tuesday morning.

The call went out just after 11 a.m. to the Parkview at Collingswood Apartment Homes on Newton Lake Drive.

The fire was placed under control about 20 minutes later, but evacuations were underway because of heavy smoke conditions, officials said.

It was not yet clear if anyone was injured or what may have caused the fire.
