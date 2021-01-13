Collingswood Prime offers residents free delivery to support small businesses

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There's a new door-to-door delivery service in one New Jersey town. It's known as Collingswood Prime and it's a big push to shop small.
Residents can get free delivery via emission-free bikes through Bloc Delivery, a local company that launched during the pandemic.
"People can order from multiple stores in Collingswood and have it all delivered at once on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It's really convenient. It supports local businesses. It's the way to go right now," said Bloc Co-Founder Jennifer Grega.
Neighbors order online from shops like Arts and Plus as long as they're within a five mile radius.
"I think the bonus is that they have free delivery," Owner Sam Caruso said. "Not everything's on Amazon."
The owner of Haddon Culinary also calls Collingswood Prime a saving grace.
"It's good to have some light at the end of the tunnel and extra exposure, and pretty much working with other companies all for one cause," owner James Liuzza said.
The borough is footing the bill using money from canceled events during the pandemic. The goal is to keep businesses thriving especially during the rough winter months and to keep it going as long as possible.
"You can already see there are not as many cars out and about and I know for me, February when it's single digits out, and I need something I would rather not jump in the car to go get it," Mayor James Maley said.
It's a win-win for small businesses and excited customers.
"It gives you hope. There's support here in Collingswood, but I assume other places are trying to do the same thing to kind of support local businesses as well," said Steve McJones, of Collingswood.
