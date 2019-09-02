Collision leaves 2 officers, man hurt in Philadelphia

. @PhillyPolice are at the intersection of Broad St and Glenwood Ave where a police cruiser and black sedan collided. The police officer and driver have both been transported to Temple University Hospital. Condition unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/h0Hg0vZnC9 — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) September 2, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police officers and a civilian driver were hurt during a crash on Sunday evening.It happened around 7 p.m. on North Broad Street and West Glenwood Avenue.Police say two officers assigned to the 22nd District were traveling on North Broad Street with their lights and sirens on after they observed a black Dodge leaving the scene of a shooting with the victim inside the car.That's when police say a man driving a gray Kia allegedly crashed into the police vehicle.The officers were transported for minor injuries. The man was transported to an area hospital. All three are listed in stable condition at the hosptial.Police say both vehicles suffered moderate damage.