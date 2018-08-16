U.S. & WORLD

Colorado man charged with murder of pregnant wife, 2 daughters

EMBED </>More Videos

Husband arrested in connection to missing wife, daughters. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 16, 2018.

FREDERICK, Colo. --
A Colorado man has been arrested after allegedly confessing to killing his pregnant wife and two daughters.

According to ABC affiliate KMGH, law enforcement officials said 33-year-old Christopher Watts confessed to killing 34-year-old Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant, and their two daughters, 3-year-old Celeste and 4-year-old Bella, just hours after giving a tearful plea for them to return home.


Early Thursday morning, officials announced his arrest, saying he was booked into the Weld County Jail. Watts was booked on three counts of 1st degree murder and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.



Shanann and her daughters have been missing Monday.

According to sources, Shanann returned home early Monday morning from a work trip in Arizona.

Her husband told police he came home and his wife and their two children were gone. However, her keys, purse, and phone were still at the home.


He also said that he and Shanann had an "emotional conversation" prior to her disappearance and would not elaborate further.

The FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are also investigating.

Police will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. regarding the case.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmurder
U.S. & WORLD
Shark attacks swimmer on Cape Cod
Minivan crash test findings released
Closing arguments wrap up in Manafort trial
What is measles? What to know about symptoms, vaccine & treatment
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Woman killed on front porch of family member's West Phila. home
Young star athlete killed in West Oak Lane shooting
Philadelphia bound flight makes emergency landing due to odor
Shark attacks swimmer on Cape Cod
100 evacuated in Lower Moreland nursing home fire
Nick Foles not sweating Tom Brady handshake snub, respects Pats QB
33 years after MOVE, rebuilt homes finally ready for residents
AccuWeather: Summer Heat and Tracking Storms
Show More
Walmart shooting suspect apologizes, bail set at $1M
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction in Philly
Man, 24, shot in Queen Village
Minivan crash test findings released
New addition Wilson Ramos rallies Phillies past Red Sox in debut
More News