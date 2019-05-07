u.s. & world

Colorado school shooting leaves 8 students injured in Highlands Ranch; 2 suspects in custody

EMBED <>More Videos

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- At least eight students are injured and two suspects were taken in custody following a Colorado shooting at K-12 school, according to local authorities.

The victims were taken to three different hospitals: Children's Hospital Highland Ranch received one victim in good condition, Littleton Adventist Hospital has four victims in serious condition and one in fair condition, and Skyridge Medical Center has two juveniles who were characterized as stable.

Police are still working to secure the campus. The suspects appear to be juveniles, though it's not clear if they were students at the school, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The situation began just before 2 p.m. local time at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a charter school in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, about 15 miles south of Denver. Administrators called police after hearing gunfire in the middle school, and Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said "quite a few shots" were fired.

First responders arrived on the scene and apprehended the suspects within minutes. There is a Douglas County Sheriff's Office substation just a block from the campus; Nicholson-Kluth described the response as a "unified effort" comprising multiple agencies.

EMBED More News Videos

Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth gives an update on the investigation into a shooting at a Colorado K-12 school.



"We are making all of our public safety resources available to assist the Douglas County Sheriff's Department in their effort to secure the site and evacuate the students. We are monitoring the situation in real time. The heart of all Colorado is with the victims and their families," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

Federal investigators from the FBI and ATF are responding to the scene.

Approximately 1,850 students are enrolled at the school. The campus is just miles away from Columbine High School, the scene of a 1999 school shooting where two students killed 12 other students and one teacher.

Police are directing parents to nearby Northridge Recreation Center to pick up their children. The public is asked to avoid the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradoschool shootingschool emergencygun violenceschool safetyu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
World War II vet, 95, dies on return 'Honor Flight'
Heartbeat bill: Georgia governor signs early abortion ban
Kentucky Derby winner won't run in Preakness; no Triple Crown chance
Police department in PA welcomes new comfort dog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car slams into side of school bus in Chester Co.
Parents charged after boy found wandering at Folcroft 7-Eleven
Man murdered while blocking intruders from Wyomissing home
Police: Naked man assaults 9-month-old baby in Atlantic City
Victim writes letter of forgiveness to man who shot him
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 1 seriously injured in NJ
Show More
Roughly 80 cats seized from a home in Doylestown
Woman found dead in SW Philadelphia, man arrested
Lawsuits allege danger of cooking spray can explosions
Authorities in New Jersey warning about shore rental scam
Driver in custody after car travels on I-95 for miles with no tires
More TOP STORIES News