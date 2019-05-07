Colorado school shooting leaves 8 students injured in Highlands Ranch; 2 suspects in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5289502" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth gives an update on the investigation into a shooting at a Colorado K-12 school.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- At least eight students are injured and two suspects were taken in custody following a Colorado shooting at K-12 school, according to local authorities.The victims were taken to three different hospitals: Children's Hospital Highland Ranch received one victim in good condition, Littleton Adventist Hospital has four victims in serious condition and one in fair condition, and Skyridge Medical Center has two juveniles who were characterized as stable.Police are still working to secure the campus. The suspects appear to be juveniles, though it's not clear if they were students at the school, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.The situation began just before 2 p.m. local time at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a charter school in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, about 15 miles south of Denver. Administrators called police after hearing gunfire in the middle school, and Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said "quite a few shots" were fired.First responders arrived on the scene and apprehended the suspects within minutes. There is a Douglas County Sheriff's Office substation just a block from the campus; Nicholson-Kluth described the response as a "unified effort" comprising multiple agencies."We are making all of our public safety resources available to assist the Douglas County Sheriff's Department in their effort to secure the site and evacuate the students. We are monitoring the situation in real time. The heart of all Colorado is with the victims and their families," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.Federal investigators from the FBI and ATF are responding to the scene.Approximately 1,850 students are enrolled at the school. The campus is just miles away from Columbine High School, the scene of a 1999 school shooting where two students killed 12 other students and one teacher.Police are directing parents to nearby Northridge Recreation Center to pick up their children. The public is asked to avoid the area.