4 teens charged for plotting school attack on Columbine 25th anniversary

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four teenagers in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania are being charged with plotting to attack their high school, three years from now, when we will mark 25 years since the deadly massacre at Columbine.A 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy have been charged as adults.Two other teens face juvenile charges.Authorities say they had planned the attack on Dunmore High School, just outside of Scranton, for April 20th, 2024.The mother of the 15-year-old girl told police her daughter was "obsessed with Columbine."The mom of one of the teenagers charged as a juvenile found text messages of the group discussing plans to "shoot up the school."Investigators say they found molotov cocktails and bomb making materials at the teens' homes.