PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a man and then fled the scene over the weekend.It happened on the 1800 block of Columbus Boulevard around 9:05 p.m. SaturdayPolice say the 50-year-old man was crossing the street when he was struck by the driver.He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.Investigators say the suspect may be driving a gray Toyota pickup truck.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.