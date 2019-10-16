Colwyn police search for missing 9-year-old boy Tito Gleplay

COLWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Colwyn, Delaware County are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy.

Tito Gleplay was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday near 3rd and Pine streets.

He is described as 4'5, 85 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt, and blue and white shorts with stars.

Police said Gleplay was seen heading in the direction of 4th Street.

Police believe the boy may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information should contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Colwyn Police Department at 484-494-4900.
