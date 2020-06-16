Health & Fitness

Foods to help ease stress, anxiety and depression

By
During times of anxiety or depression, you may find yourself eating more comfort-food like pizza, ice cream or french fries. But those foods can make you feel worse in the long-run.

When you're feeling stressed, many people crave sugary or highly-processed foods, but research shows these foods can actually increase feelings of depression and anxiety.

It's challenging but dietitians will tell you, instead, reach for more nutrient dense foods.

"What we know is that foods that are very colorful, so plants any kind of fruit, vegetables really helps boost the mood," said Kristin Kirkpatrick, R.D. Cleveland Clinic.

Omega-3 fatty acids can also help lift your spirits. You can find them in things like flax seeds, chia seeds or fish oil.

Also, there's a connection between your gut health and your mental health,so eating foods with probiotics or fermented foods such as sauerkraut can also help.

And of course, exercise is a huge help when it comes to relieving stress and depression. Try to get outside, go for a walk or run - anything to get your body moving helps.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckfoodhealthy recipes
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly warns restaurants to follow safety guidelines
Encampment grows on parkway, city says not 'long-term solution'
Protective box being built around Columbus statue in South Philly
ShopRite looting suspects caught on video
Court supervisor fired after seen tearing down 'Black Lives Matter' signs
Trump signs executive order on police reform
Man charged for sending threatening emails to Philly police commissioner
Show More
NJ man missing after boat capsizes in Delaware
What is Juneteenth? The history behind the holiday celebrating the end of slavery
Elderly woman attacked by man with over 100 prior arrests
Broomall's Natasha Cloud becomes 1st female to sign with Converse
Roots Picnic goes virtual with host Michelle Obama
More TOP STORIES News