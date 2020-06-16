Foods to help ease stress, anxiety and depression

During times of anxiety or depression, you may find yourself eating more comfort-food like pizza, ice cream or french fries. But those foods can make you feel worse in the long-run.When you're feeling stressed, many people crave sugary or highly-processed foods, but research shows these foods can actually increase feelings of depression and anxiety.It's challenging but dietitians will tell you, instead, reach for more nutrient dense foods."What we know is that foods that are very colorful, so plants any kind of fruit, vegetables really helps boost the mood," said Kristin Kirkpatrick, R.D. Cleveland Clinic.Omega-3 fatty acids can also help lift your spirits. You can find them in things like flax seeds, chia seeds or fish oil.Also, there's a connection between your gut health and your mental health,so eating foods with probiotics or fermented foods such as sauerkraut can also help.And of course, exercise is a huge help when it comes to relieving stress and depression. Try to get outside, go for a walk or run - anything to get your body moving helps.