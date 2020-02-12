Sharrie Williams talks to Commissioner Danielle Outlaw about her vision for the Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Just days into her new role, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is laying out her vision for Philadelphia.

Action news anchor Sharrie Williams sat down with Outlaw on Wednesday afternoon.

She asked the commissioner about what it will take to control the number of murders in the city.

Outlaw said she is looking at current policing strategies and proposed ideas, cautioning that change isn't going to happen overnight.

She has new initiatives in mind but the solution doesn't stop there.

"There has to be, and I believe this will occur, strong collaboration not just among local law enforcement but on the federal, state and local levels," she said.

Outlaw said she is working on establishing trust from the community and from the officers in her department.

Watch Sharrie's interview with Commissioner Outlaw in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scathing report on safety of the food we eat
$202 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Police ID men wanted in hammer-wielding crimes
Mom accused of killing kids appears in court; police, family testify
Strangers become best friends, organ donor advocates through kidney donation
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
Dead cats, 2 feet of human feces found in N.Y. home: Police
Show More
Financial secretary charged with stealing $561K from N.J. church
First baby born in Sea Isle City in more than 40 years
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
Kidney transplant gets former pro boxer and dad back in the ring of life
2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News