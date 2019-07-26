Community & Events

$10,000 dollars grant to Legacy Youth Tennis

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A non-profit that prepares our young people for success through the sport of tennis got some much needed financial support Friday.

State Representative Jared Solomon presented Legacy Youth Tennis with a $10,000 dollars grant in Northeast Philadelphia.

More than 3,500 children every year learn the sport of tennis from the group's experienced instructors.

Many of them take part at little to no cost.
