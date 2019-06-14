Community & Events

"49th Annual Special Olympics Delaware" opening ceremony

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- First responders came together in New Castle County, Delaware for an annual tradition.

They took time to honor special olympians and police officers.

A ceremony was held Friday in Minquadale to remember fallen officers who were once involved in Special Olympics.

The event was held on the last day of the annual law enforcement Torch Run.

More than 500 officers have been participating in the statewide event to raise money for Special Olympics.

The 3 day torch race ended with Friday's opening ceremony for the "49th Annual Special Olympics Delaware" in Newark.

Nearly 650 athletes from six states filed into the University of Delaware's Bob Carpenter Center.

The athletes will compete in six sports Friday and Saturday.

Dozens of coaches have provided training over the past 3 months, preparing these eager competitors for the field.

This weekend's Summer Games is Special Olympic Delaware's largest sporting event.
