A Christmas to remember for very special kids in South Jersey

The Cherry Hill Police Lodge 28 hosted a large party as reported during Action News at 4 on December 17, 2018.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
It will be a Christmas to remember for more than a thousand very special kids in South Jersey.

The Action Cam was at the Crown Plaza Hotel Ball Room, which was transformed into a big holiday party.

The Cherry Hill Police Lodge 28 hosted this large party for special needs children from the area.

There was plenty of food, gifts and fun to be had, plus, Santa Claus was there to visit with all of the boys and girls.

It's also not a real party until the Philly Phanatic drops in for a visit.
