"Act Two" Treatment Facility Picnic

KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- Friday's clouds and on-and-off rain didn't stop neighbors in the Kensington section of Philadelphia from attending a special picnic.

The "Act Two" Treatment Facility hosted the event for those seeking treatment for opioid addiction, and their families.

Several local organizations provided information on employment and education.

Along with great food, there was a also a bounce house for the kids, and face painting.
